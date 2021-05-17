The local health unit is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and five are still under investigation.

There have been 1,495 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,338 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 362 active cases in the community, with 212 being variant of concern cases.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,133 cases since the pandemic began with 15,350 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 218,590 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 59.7 per cent of individuals 18+ in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.