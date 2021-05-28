24 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 14 are from contact with a previously confirmed case, four were community acquired and six are still under investigation.

There are 250 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, 132 of the cases are a variant of concern.

On average, the WECHU is administering about 3,500 doses of the vaccine.

As of 2 p.m. on May 27, a total of 26 people were in the hospital, 17 from Windsor-Essex and nine are out of town transfers. Of the local people in the hospital, seven are in the ICU and all nine of the out of town patients are also in the ICU.