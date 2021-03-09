24 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 24 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 12 are still under investigation.

There are now 254 active cases in the community.

39 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,224 cases since the pandemic began with 12,576 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with six workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, two school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 394 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.