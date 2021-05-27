24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 additional cases of COVID-19.

In the numbers announced Thursday morning, 11 are from close contact of a previously confirmed case, eight were community acquired, one is outbreak related and four are still under investigation.

There are currently 266 active case of COVID-19 in the region, 129 of which are variants of concern.

The health unit reports 18 local people in the hospital with COVID, five of which are in the ICU. There are also nine people in Windsor Regional Hospital who were transferred from out of town, all of which are in the ICU.