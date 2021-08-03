24 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex Over the Last Few Days

The local health unit is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over the last few days.

According to the health unit, three cases were reported July 31, five cases were reported August 1, five cases were also reported August 2 and 11 cases were reported for August 3.

Of the confirmed cases announced, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community, one is travel related and 15 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 40 active cases in the community, with 11 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,015 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,823 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 29 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak.

One confirmed case is in hospital.

The region has now recorded 16,907 cases since the pandemic began with 16,432 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 542,674 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

66.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.