24 Students Dismissed at St. William School due to COVID-19

A cohort of 24 students has been dismissed from St. William Catholic Elementary School in Lakeshore.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says it was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school at 1217 Faith Dr. Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the board is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to contact everyone who may be affected.

The board is advising parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.

The Greater Essex County District School Board sent home all students and staff at Frank W. Begley Public Elementary School in Windsor Tuesday and the Catholic board announced 20 students were dismissed from Windsor's W.J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School Thursday morning.