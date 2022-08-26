$25,000 cocaine bust in Windsor

A man from Shelbourne, Ontario has been arrested in Windsor following a drug bust.

In June, officers from the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit were conducting an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs and a male suspect and vehicle were identified.

On Wednesday night, the suspect vehicle was stopped in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue and the male driver was arrested without incident.

A search turned up 249.1 grams of cocaine with a street value of nearly $25,000.

Ernest Dwomoh, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.