$25,000 cocaine bust in Windsor
A man from Shelbourne, Ontario has been arrested in Windsor following a drug bust.
In June, officers from the Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit were conducting an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs and a male suspect and vehicle were identified.
On Wednesday night, the suspect vehicle was stopped in the 3100 block of Dougall Avenue and the male driver was arrested without incident.
A search turned up 249.1 grams of cocaine with a street value of nearly $25,000.
Ernest Dwomoh, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.