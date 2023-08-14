$25,000 worth of jewelry taken from Tecumseh home

Tecumseh OPP are looking for a suspect after $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home.

It happened Saturday night just before 10:30 on Lesperance Road between Shields Street and Docherty Drive.

Investigators say a man knocked on the front door of a home and when no one answered, got into the house by damaging the back door.

The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and a face mask at the time.

Residents in the area are being asked to check video security for any suspicious activity between 10 and 11 Saturday night.