$25,000 worth of jewelry taken from Tecumseh home
Tecumseh OPP are looking for a suspect after $25,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home.
It happened Saturday night just before 10:30 on Lesperance Road between Shields Street and Docherty Drive.
Investigators say a man knocked on the front door of a home and when no one answered, got into the house by damaging the back door.
The suspect was wearing a baseball hat and a face mask at the time.
Residents in the area are being asked to check video security for any suspicious activity between 10 and 11 Saturday night.