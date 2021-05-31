25 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 25 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the new cases, seven are from close contact with a previously confirmed positive case, six were community acquired and 12 are still under investigation.

There are currently 223 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 134 of which have been identified as variants of concern.

The health unit is also reporting 15 local people in the hospital, four of which are in the ICU

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, there are eight patients in the hospital who were transferred from another region, seven of which are in the ICU.