25 new COVID-19 cases and another death reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, as well as another death.

The death was of a man in his 70's from the community.

Of the 25 confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, seven are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five cases are considered community, two cases are travel related and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 174 active cases in the community, with 75 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,842 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,830 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, and four community outbreaks.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,448 cases since the pandemic began with 19,810 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 636,261 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.