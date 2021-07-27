2500 Pounds of Pot Seized at the Border

For a second time this month, border agents have seized a ton of marijuana in Detroit.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Field Office sent a tractor trailer to secondary inspection at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on July 21.

More than 25-hundred pounds of pot (2583 lbs) was found among several pallets of aluminum caps during an in-depth examination of the cargo.

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, says it has experienced a surge in contraband since essential travel restrictions went into effect in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.