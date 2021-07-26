$25K Handed Out from Sherron Hogan Scholarship Fund

Seven students from Windsor-Essex shared $25,000 in scholarship money from the Sherron Hogan Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship was created to assist local post-secondary students who have limited financial resources due to the impact of cancer on their immediate family.

It was called the Joe Hogan Memorial Scholarship when it was created in 2011, but the family decided to name the scholarship after their mother Sherron after she died of cancer in 2012.

The Joe Hogan Memorial Golf Tournament funds the scholarship and the Windsor and Essex County Cancer Centre Foundation.

According to the release, the 24th annual event will be on Sept. 9 and it's nearly sold out.

The tournament has raised more than $900,000 to date.