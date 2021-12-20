25th annual Hockey for Hospice postponed

Due to the recent announcement of new restrictions in Ontario, the 25th anniversary of the Hockey for Hospice event will be postponed.

The event was planned for its return for the dates of December 27, 28 and 29 after being cancelled last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

In 2019 the teams raised a record breaking $372,322.

According to the Hockey for Hospice website, the organization is working together with the Minor Hockey Associations and the municipalities to find a new date for the event.

If the event is cancelled full refunds will be available.