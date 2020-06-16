26 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an additional 26 cases of COVID-19, 14 of which are migrant workers, for a total of 1,224 cases.

No additional deaths are reported, a total of 67 people have died.

713 cases have been resolved and the health unit continues to monitor outbreaks at two long-term care facilities where one person has tested positive at both Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Country Village Homes in Woodslee.

Meanwhile, the death of two temporary foreign workers in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19 has led to a ban on workers entering the county from Mexico.

Ontario is reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases today, and 11 more deaths.

Roughly two-thirds of the new cases come from Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, the only three areas that won't be in Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan as of Friday.

The new cases bring the province to a total of 32,554, which is an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

More to come...

With files from the Canadian Press