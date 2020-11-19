27 Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 27 COVID-19 cases in our region on Thursday.

Of the new cases, nine were from close contacts of a confirmed case, five were community acquired and 13 are still under investigation.

The health unit is currently monitoring 200 active cases of the virus, 11 people are in the hospital, two of which are in the ICU.

Outbreaks are reported at three long-term care or retirement homes, one workplace and two schools.