27th annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament returns

The annual Hockey For Hospice Tournament returns for its 27th year.

The tournament this year features 125 teams, with approximately 2,000 young hockey players, ranging in age from four to 14-years-old, at a number of local arenas.

Each of the players collect pledges from friends and family, and this event teaches them the importance of giving back to their community from a young age while having fun in a hockey tournament.

Last year saw record breaking year for the tournament, with more than $531,000 raised for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

To date, the event has raised more than $4.7-million.

Paul Pietrasko, Co-Chair of Hockey For Hospice, says it's wonderful to see how much has been raised over the years.

"The total, 26 years, this is number 27, over 26 years it's been $4.7-million that has been raised for Hospice. And the kids, they do a fantastic job."

He says most tournaments are very expensive to enter, but they have been able to keep the cost at $200 to register.

"So we want the kids to go out and get the pledges that they get, and all of that goes to Hospice and paying what bills we do have to pay. So it works out quite well, we figure if we raise registration, we would lose teams, and most teams raise way more than what the cost is."

Pietrasko says this is one of the largest fundraiser's for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

"The Hospice provides these programs, and the rooms, and everything, it's free of charge. The only way they can do that is through fundraiser's, grants, and some of the other events that they hold, and they do a fantastic job. They provide all of this care to these patients at no cost to the patient, or the family."

This year games will be held in Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg, and Tecumseh.

The event runs from December 27 to December 29.

Those interested in donating to a player can do so on the Hockey For Hospice website.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson