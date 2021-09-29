29 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 281 active cases in the community, with 179 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,259 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,255 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreak and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 19,656 cases since the pandemic began with 18,921 listed as resolved.

There have been 454 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 610,649 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

76.9 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.