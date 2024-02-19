29-year-old man arrested for impaired driving following rollover crash on County Road 17

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving following a rollover crash in Windsor.

On Monday evening at approximately 5:30 p.m., Windsor Police was called to the 4800 block of County Road 17 for a report of a collision.

Once on scene, officers learned that a driver had attempted to pass multiple vehicles, lost control, and hit a gas metre, causing a natural gas leak.

The motorist and three underage passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

County Road 17 was closed between Baseline Road and North Talbot Road while police investigated.

A house was evacuated as Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to contain the gas leak.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, will be charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.