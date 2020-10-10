$292,000 Fraud Creates Deficit for ERCA

The Essex Region Conservation Authority's deficit is expected to hit $209,000 by December of 2020.

Administration presented a financial outlook to the board of directors Thursday using stats over the past seven months.

According to the report the $292,000 loss in a recent online scam is the sole factor creating the deficit.

The authority is still in the process of working with its insurance provider to determine what can be recovered under its policy in the hopes it will balance the budget.