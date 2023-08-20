The 29th annual Rotary Children's Fest returns this September at Central Park Athletics.

The event, hosted by the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), runs September 16 and 17.

For nearly three decades, Children's Fest has been recognized as one of the largest children's festivals in the region.

The funds raised from the event are put towards local and global projects of the Rotary Club, including helping to provide wheelchairs for kids in Windsor and water wells for children in Africa.

The event features multiple bouncy castles, food trucks, face painting, live entertainment, local exhibitors and more.

For the first time, this year the Fest will be hosting the Windsor-Essex Soap Box Derby. Those attending the event the Saturday can see the kid-built cars and come back on Sunday to watch the racers compete.

Allan Kidd, President of the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), says there is a lot for the kids to do.

"Bouncy castles, and dog shows, and for the first time ever we've got a collaboration with the Windsor-Essex Soap Box Derby Association. So, there will be a soap box derby competition there."

He says this event is like a gift to the community.

"We provide wheelchairs for kids here in Windsor, and we drill water wells over in Africa. We try to do good at home and abroad. So the money that people spend to come and have a good time, they're doing something good for their own community as well."

Kidd says last year over 5,000 people attend, and they're hoping for a great turnout this year.

"As far as ticket sales, most of them happen right at the door, so it's hard to predict. But, we definitely kicked up the amount of entertainment and things that we're doing for the kids, so I'm hoping that we'll get a huge crowd."

A weekend pass to this year's event is $5 at the doors and in advance.

Those looking to become a vendor at the event, advance tickets, and more information on the event can be found by clicking here.