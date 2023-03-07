3,200 elementary students face suspension

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning that nearly 3,200 elementary students are at risk of being suspended for not submitting an updated immunization list.

As required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act, students must hand in up-to-date vaccination records or they'll be kept out of class for up to 20-days beginning Monday, March 20.

Children may already have updated vaccines, but proof from a health care provider must be given to the WECHU either by phoning (519) 960-0231 or 1-800-265-5822 ext. 1222 (toll-free), by fax (519) 258-7288 or online at immune.wechu.org.

If kids require any immunizations, an appointment can be made at one of the Health Unit's offices as there are a variety of clinics planned, by appointment only at 519-960-0231.

Back in December, the WECHU sent out notices to more than 12,000 students with incomplete records.