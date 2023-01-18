3.86% tax hike expected in Tecumseh

Property taxes are going up in Tecumseh.

Council has approved in principle a 3.86 per cent tax hike.

Ward 1 councillor Alicia Higgison, a former school board trustee says the increase works out to an additional $75 on a home assessed at $250,000.

It was her first tackling Tecumseh's budget since being elected last year and says it was a tough budget.

"I'm sure my colleagues across the county and in the city are having the same sort of discussions that our administration had with us about how inflation and supply chain and all those issues have really impacted the way that not only everybody like me does business in their own homes but how towns and cities are able to stretch their budgets too," says Higgison.

She says during Tuesday's deliberations, council was able find $150,000 in savings without cutting services.

Higgison says council decided to use a one-time transfer reserve.

"We had to really make some tough decisions and I'm grateful for administration being able to do that within their own departmental budget and then we were able to find savings as a council last night as well to really help out homeowners bottom line," says Higgison.