3 Additional Deaths, 11 New COVID Cases Reported Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and an increase of 11 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the health unit, the additional deaths were a man in hi s 50s from the community and two men in their 60s from the community. Windsor-Essex has not lost a total of 431 people due to COVID.

Of the new cases reported, three are from close contact of a previously confirmed case, two were acquired in the community, one is outbreak related and five are still being investigated.

There are currently 153 active cases of the virus int he region, 82 of which have been identified as a variant of concern.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 local people in the hospital, seven of which are in the ICU and two people in the hospital who have been transferred from another region, both of them are in the ICU.

A total of 305, 545 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Windsor-Essex with 59.5 per cent of the population having received at least one dose.