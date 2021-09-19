3 Classes and Bus Cohort Dismissed at Catholic Schools Due to COVID-19

More COVID-19 cases have been reported at schools in Windsor-Essex.

On Saturday night, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board anounced two classes have been dismissed due to COVID-19 at Catholic Central High School due to a positive case.

The board says a class and a bus cohort have also been dismissed at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School after a confirmed case of the virus.

According to the release, parents and students have been notified and the board is working with the health unit on contact tracing.