3 Classes and Bus Cohort Dismissed at Catholic Schools Due to COVID-19

AM800-News-Catholic-Central-High-School-2016

More COVID-19 cases have been reported at schools in Windsor-Essex.

On Saturday night, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board anounced two classes have been dismissed due to COVID-19 at Catholic Central High School due to a positive case.

The board says a class and a bus cohort have also been dismissed at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School after a confirmed case of the virus.

According to the release, parents and students have been notified and the board is working with the health unit on contact tracing.

