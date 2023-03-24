3 Kansas State knocks Off #7 Michigan State in overtime

(New York, NY) -- Number-3 Kansas State is moving on to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament after taking down seventh-seeded Michigan State 98-93 in overtime.

The Spartans trailed by two points with six seconds left in the game until Tyson Walker made a layup to even the score.

Ismael Massoud netted a late basket to put the Wildcats up three in OT while Markquis Nowell scored a bucket off a Michigan State turnover to seal the win.

Nowell finished with 20 points and broke the NCAA assist record with 19.

AJ Hoggard scored 25 points for Michigan State, which ends its season 21-and-13.

Kansas State will play number-9 Florida Atlantic as the tournament continues at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

