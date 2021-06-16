3 Local Beaches Not Recommended for Swimming

Three local beaches are closed for swimming due to high levels of bacteria.

Based on water samples taken by the health unit, Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor are all closed.

Six other local beaches (Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach) are open for swimming after showing bacteria levels below provincial standards.

The health unit reminds the public that bacterial counts given reflect the conditions at the time of sampling, which is done every Monday.

Conditions change from day to day depending on the weather conditions and lake levels.