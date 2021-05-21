$3-Million Industrial Fire in Chatham-Kent

Damage is pegged at $3-million after a large industrial fire at an unoccupied building in Chatham-Kent.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, crews were called to 285 Inshes Avenue in Chatham for an industrial commercial structure fire.

It took roughly 12 hours and close to 50 firefighters from three stations to put out the blaze.

Two aerial trucks and five lines were used to control the fire.

According to Chatham-Kent fire, the cause has been listed as undetermined.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office was called but did not attend the scene due to the extent of the damage.

The fire did spread to the neighbouring Polish Canadian Club.

Chatham-Kent fire says the damage estimate also includes damages to the club.