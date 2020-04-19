3 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported at Nursing Homes in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Sunday.

Essex County's total now sits at 462 confirmed cases, 58 of those cases have made a full recovery.

The death toll due to COVID-19 is now at 27 after a woman in her 90's, a man in his 90's and a woman in her 60's died Saturday.

According to the WECHU, there are outbreaks of COVID-19 at AMICA, Sun Parlour, Lifetimes on Riverside, Franklin Gardens, Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Heron Terrace, and Country Village Homes.

Currently 20 of the 27 deaths due to the virus are associated with long term care homes. In response, the health unit has ramped up testing at area facilities.

A total of 3,771 people have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 676 tests pending, according to the WECHU.

The latest numbers from CTV News show 568 new cases in Ontario for a total of 10,578 and 553 deaths — there are 594 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 33,977 and 1,511 deaths.

According to CTV, 11,557 people have recovered from the virus across Canada.