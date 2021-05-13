3 Transit Windsor Routes Identified as COVID-19 Exposure Points

Three highly travelled Transit Windsor bus routes have been identified as potential COVID-19 exposure points.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit made the announcement "out of an abundance of caution" Thursday.

According to the health unit, riders of the Crosstown 2, Dougall 6 and Transway 1C may have been exposed to the virus on select dates.

The routes and times in question include: May 3 from 9:45 a.m. through 1:30 a.m. the following morning, May 4 from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and May 6 to May 8 from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Officials are asking anyone who may have rode the bus at those times, "to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure."