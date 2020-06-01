30-Day Medication Limit Being Lifted

If you take medication you may have noticed you’ve only been getting 30 days worth, but that’s about to change.

The 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by the Ontario government in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to prevent drug shortages.

A spokespeople for Ontario's senior’s community and the province's pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month, returning to the usual 90-day maximum by July 1st.

