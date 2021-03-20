30 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday, No New Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 13,564.

Of the new cases, 14 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven were caused by community spread, one is outbreak related while eight others remain under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 401.

There are currently 21 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 61,537 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at seven workplaces and two long-term care homes while the health unit continues to deal with five community outbreaks.