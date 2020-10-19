$30K Raised to Help Get Young Men off the Streets in Windsor

More than $30,000 has been raised to help young men get off the streets.

Supporters gathered pledges for the Virtual WALK, RUN or ROLL 4 Windsor Residence for Young Men from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Money from the campaign will go towards support programs and life skills coaching to empower formerly homeless youth to build new lives.

The organization helps young men from age 16 to 24 and says 95 per cent of those who enter the program successfully get their lives back on track.