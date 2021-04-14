The health unit has announced 31 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, nine are related to outbreaks, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and two are still under investigation.

There have been 345 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 403 active cases in the community.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,509 cases since the pandemic began with 13,697 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

There have been 409 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 121,897 doses of the vaccine have been administered.