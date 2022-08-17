$310,000 awarded for health research projects in Windsor

WE-SPARK Health Institute and its funding partners have awarded 15 research grants totalling $310,000 to tackle local health challenges in its latest round of funding.

The grants provide funding to promote the development of early-stage, innovative health research and health education projects in Windsor-Essex and support other health research programs to increase their prospects for future funding.

WE-SPARK collaborates with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital, so all of the individuals who can apply for the grants are from these four organizations.

Numerous community members, students and volunteers across Windsor-Essex also collaborate to provide research funding.

Karen Metcalfe, Assistant Director of WE-SPARK Institute, says these grants are crucial for researchers in the city.

She says the list of topics that researchers can choose from is very long.

"They can be about the health care system, some of them are cancer grants, some have to do with head injuries for hockey and looking into that, there's Parkinson's ones. They really do go across the gamut of all kinds of topics."

She says the small grants can help researchers develop their data to apply for large funding amounts.

"So for our local area it's terrific for our researchers to have this seed money that gives them about $10,000-$20,000 in order to get those ideas going to see if there's proof of concept for them to go for these bigger funding calls."

Metcalfe says the funding will be awarded at the beginning of next month.

"Right now they're going through getting their ethics approvals and things, and they get their funding in September. It's a one year grant and it goes from September to September. So they'll be starting their research projects right away."

Since the launch of the WE-SPARK Health Institute grants program in April 2020, just over $1-million has been awarded for local projects.