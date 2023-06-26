32,000 people attended the 2023 LaSalle Strawberry Festival

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival saw huge success this year.

The attendance for the event, which ran from June 8 to June 11, saw close to 32,000 people attend over the four days.

This year's festival numbers were 35 per cent higher than in 2019, however the attendance record for 2022 is still the highest with 33,250 visitors.

The Town says the 2022 numbers were so high due to the festival being on halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event started with the annual tradition of cleaning strawberries for the weekend where more than 150 volunteers hulled and cleaned the berries at the new Event Centre on Front Road.

Throughout the festival weekend, visitors indulged on 6,160 servings of strawberries and ice cream.

The revenue breakdown is not yet known, but LaSalle administration will develop a report that will be presented to Council in the coming weeks.

This is the third year that the LaSalle Strawberry Festival has been held at the Vollmer Complex.

The 2024 Strawberry Festival will also be held at the Vollmer as construction on the LaSalle Landing waterfront property continues.

