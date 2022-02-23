34 COVID-19 cases in hospital with eight in the ICU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 44 new high risk cases and one more death in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 90s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 288 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 29 active outbreaks in the region.

Four are workplace outbreaks, 13 are community outbreaks, and 12 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 574 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.0 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.4 per cent have received two doses.

53.1 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.