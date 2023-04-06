34-year-old Chatham man charged after police locate stolen vehicle

A 34-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police located a stolen vehicle while on patrol.

On Wednesday just before 8:20 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment located a stolen vehicle travelling on Communication Road in Chatham-Kent following a notification from the Automated Licence Plate Recognition system.

While attempting to escape police, the stolen vehicle crashed into a residential fence near Silvana Drive.

Following the crash, the driver exited the car and fled on foot.

Police were able to catch and bring the individual was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, a 34-year-old Chatham man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of schedule I substance methamphetamine, five counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, and two counts of driving while under suspension.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and later placed into custody.

