35 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 15 are workers in the agri-farm sector, five are from confirmed close contacts, two are healthcare workers and 13 are still being investigated.

Four long-term care or retirement homes remain in outbreak status and one workplace in Leamington, in the agriculture sector, is also in outbreak.

There are currently 185 active cases of the virus being followed by the health unit and one person is in the hospital.

The local pandemic status remains medium, meaning there needs to be focused attention on certain indicators to address growing concern of COVID-19 in the community.

