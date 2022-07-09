35 OHL players selected in 2022 NHL Draft

35 OHL players were selected in the 2022 NHL Draft held at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

A total of 82 CHL players were selected including 35 from the Ontario Hockey League, 28 from the Western Hockey League and 19 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

There was one local product, and a Windsor Spitfire, taken.

Matthew Maggio of Tecumseh was drafted in the fifth round, going 142nd overall to the New York Islanders.

Maggio was the only Windsor player to be in the 2022 draft.

Following the 2022 NHL Draft, a total of 2,475 OHL players have been selected since 1969, representing approximately 20% of all players chosen.