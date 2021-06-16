$350M Housing Development Underway in Essex

A $350-million housing development is officially underway in Essex.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday morning, just east of 300 Maidstone Avenue, for 567 residential units consisting of single family homes, semi-detached, and town homes.

The first two phases, currently under construction, will add 135 town homes and 19 single family homes to the community.

Essex Centre Councillor Joe Garon says it means a lot to have this development move forward.

"It's a long time in the making for sure," he says, "It's been well over 20 years that the development first was planned and it's just the growth in the area has been warranting more and more homes and it's finally coming."

Garon says this is one of the highlights of his tenure on council so far.

"When I ran for council this was one of the things I ran on, trying to get that Maidstone and Highway 3 corner developed, both residential and commercial/industrial," he adds. "It's starting to come together, there's lots of other projects on the go around it as well so I'm very happy and very pleased and finally excited that the time is here."

Looking ahead to the future, Garon believes the development will add to the growth of the municipality.

"At an average of two and a half to three people per home, that's quite a few people and that's gong to add to the growth of our Essex Centre area which will draw more businesses, will draw more industry so we're pleased, especially with the Highway 3 expansion going through right now, that,s gong to make it even more welcoming," he says.

According to developer, Peter Valente, the development has already attracted significant interest with over 300 people signed up for the waiting list.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi