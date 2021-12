The 35th annual Rotary TV Auction in Windsor is Friday night.

It will run from 7 p.m. to 12: 15 a.m. Friday on YourTV and again Saturday night.

Rotarian Member John Weese says rotary clubs in town have been very helpful to the community over the years, and he expects a more participation this year compared to last year.

Proceeds for the auction will go directly to local charity efforts as supported by the Windsor St. Clair Rotary Club.