$36K Worth of Suspected Cocaine Seized in Chatham-Kent

Police have taken $36,000 in suspected cocaine off the street in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, The Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section executed a search warrant at a home on Grand Avenue East and on a vehicle Wednesday.

Police say two cell phones, digital scales and large amount of Canadian cash was also seized.

A 23-year-old man from Chatham is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the man was released on a promise to appear in court.