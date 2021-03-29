37 New Cases of COVID-19 and No Deaths Reported in Windsor-Essex

The health unit has announced 37 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, one is related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community spread, and 17 are still under investigation.

There are now 293 active cases in the community.

Sixteen confirmed cases are in hospital, according to the health unit.

The region has now recorded 13,809 cases since the pandemic began with 13,114 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks, five community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

No new deaths were reported Monday, keeping the total COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex at 402.

Locally, a total of 84,934 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Essex County.