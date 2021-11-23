38 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, along with another death

The local health unit is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex today and one more death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80's from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 7 are considered community, 4 are outbreak related, one case is travel and 11 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 340 active cases in the community, with 19 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,257 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,244 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, seven school outbreaks, 15 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,310 cases since the pandemic began with 20,501 listed as resolved.

There have been 469 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 659,822 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.7 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.