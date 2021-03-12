39 More COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex Plus One Additional Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 70s from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, five are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, and 23 are still under investigation.

There are now 296 active cases in the community.

35 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,338 cases since the pandemic began with 12,646 listed as resolved.

There are three outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with four workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, three school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 396 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has also identified 32 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases in the region.

A total of 37,031 doses have been administered to area residents.