The health unit has announced 39 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, eight are considered community, and 20 are still under investigation.

There have been 198 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 393 active cases in the community.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,234 cases since the pandemic began with 13,436 listed as resolved.

There are three workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have been 405 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 108,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered.