39 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; Six Additional Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with six additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was from a long-term care or retirement home and five were from the community.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, 10 are related to outbreaks, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 15 are still under investigation.

There are now 452 active cases in the community.

68 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,233 cases since the pandemic began with 11,449 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 16 workplace outbreaks and six hospital outbreaks.

There have been 332 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.