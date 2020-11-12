39 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 39 cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the new cases, 10 are residents of a long-term care home, seven are workers in the agri-farm sector, eight are close contacts of a confirmed case, two were community acquired, one is travel related to Michigan and 11 are still under investigation.

Four long-term care or retirement homes are in outbreak protocol, including Iller Lodge in Essex where 15 residents and one staff member have tested positive for the virus.

There are now 150 cases currently active for a total of 3,009 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 deaths and 2,783 cases resolved.

The local pandemic status is listed as medium, meaning there needs to be focused attention on certain indicators to address growing concern of COVID-19 in the community.