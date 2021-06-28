4 Canadians Still Missing in Florida Building Collapse

Four Canadians from three different families are among the more than 150 people still unaccounted for following Thursday's deadly collapse of a Miami-area condo building.

Global Affairs Canada will only say it is in contact with local officials and families of the missing Canadians.

Search-and-rescue efforts are still underway in Surfside, Florida where at least nine people died when the 12-storey condo suffered a catastrophic pancake collapse.

On Sunday, a visiting Israeli cabinet minister led a humanitarian delegation to the disaster site and said several Israeli experts in search-and-rescue operations cite cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or more.