$4-M reconstruction project for Eastlawn Avenue announced

The City of Windsor has announced a $4-million reconstruction of Eastlawn Avenue, as part of the ongoing implementation of the Sewer Master Plan to renew and upgrade infrastructure in areas vulnerable to flooding.

The reconstruction of Eastlawn Ave between Wyandotte Street East and Edgar Street will begin the week of September 6, and continue until spring of 2022.

Part of the project will see 720 metres of Eastlawn Ave replaced with a new, widened asphalt road, the existing sidewalk in the south block will be widened to meet current accessibility standards, and new upgraded water main, storm and sanitary sewers will be installed.

Additionally, Drainage Superintendent Andrew Dowie says the City has selected this location to trial a new eco-friendly storm water management system called Silva Cell.

"It's actually a low impact development measure that captures the storm water in an environment that keeps it from going into the sewer. So, some of the biggest issues we have are with respect to the capacity in the sewer. It's not that they're under-designed but sometimes the storms are exceptional and beyond the design capacity."

The underground structure is designed to intercept runoff using pipe-like cells that divert excess water to strategically placed trees.

Dowie says the trees then absorb the water, thereby helping to reduce flooding while promoting a healthy natural environment.

"For better or for worse the trees that we'll be installing will not be fully grown. They're going to be more than a sapling, probably a couple of feet tall and eventually they will grow to join the neighbourhoods canopy. You really won't notice them apart from their age, they're going to blend in."

One of the keys is a cage that will go around the trees that helps collect the water.

"The cage will fill with water entirely during a very heavy storm, but that water doesn't have to go in the sewer. You're taking a lot drainage that comes over land, that could come from the road or different people's homes, it gets taken out of the mix. It frees up capacity in the sewer to reduce the risk overall."

City council has committed $1.6 billion over 10 years to upgrade important infrastructure like roads and sewers as the City continues to implement recommendations from the unanimously approved Sewer Master Plan.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.